Tularemia, or "rabbit fever," is a rare but serious disease caused by the Francisella tularensis bacterium. It spreads to humans through tick and deer fly bites or direct contact with infected animals like rabbits, hares and rodents.

Surprisingly, even activities like lawnmowing can spread the bacteria. Mowing over infected animal nests can release the bacteria into the air, as seen in a 2000 outbreak in Massachusetts that led to 15 cases and one death as reported by the website Science Alert.

A decade of rising cases

From 2011 to 2022, the CDC recorded 2,462 tularemia cases across 47 states, marking a 56 per cent rise compared to 2001-2010. This increase is partly due to better case-tracking methods, such as the inclusion of advanced testing techniques like PCR in 2017.

Why is tularemia monitored closely?

The CDC keeps a close eye on tularemia because it can be deadly if untreated and is classified as a Tier 1 Select Agent due to its bioterrorism potential. Although the fatality rate is under 2 per cent, certain strains can be more dangerous.

How common is tularemia?

Tularemia is rare, with only one case per 200,000 people annually. In contrast, Salmonella affects 1.35 million Americans each year. However, the rise in tularemia cases highlights the need for caution, especially in outdoor settings.

Challenges in diagnosing tularemia

Tularemia symptoms vary greatly depending on how the disease is transmitted, making diagnosis difficult.

Importance of awareness

Understanding the different ways tularemia spreads can reduce exposure risks and lead to quicker diagnosis and effective antibiotic treatment.

