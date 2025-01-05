A study published in Circulation has revealed that damaged human hearts may possess significant self-healing abilities when supported by appropriate therapy. Researchers found that these regenerative powers can even exceed those of a healthy heart under certain conditions.

Role of LVAD in heart recovery

The study examined 52 heart failure patients, including 28 who received a left ventricular assist device (LVAD), a surgically implanted device that helps pump blood. LVADs are typically used for life or as a bridge to heart transplants, but in some cases, the heart's recovery has been so significant that the device could be removed.

Tracking heart cell renewal

By analysing radioactive carbon-14 (14C) levels in heart cells, researchers tracked the regeneration of cardiomyocytes (heart muscle cells). In damaged hearts, the regeneration rate was 18–50 times lower than in healthy hearts. However, after LVAD implantation, regeneration rates surged to up to six times faster than normal.

Exploring regeneration mechanisms

The researchers noted that while LVADs improved heart structure and function, the exact reasons for the enhanced cell regeneration remain unknown. Mathematical modelling and carbon tracking suggested that new cardiomyocytes were being formed during the process, highlighting the potential for advanced heart failure therapies.

Future implications

While LVAD-supported hearts showed remarkable repair capabilities, the underlying mechanisms remain unclear. According to molecular biologist Olaf Bergmann from the Karolinska Institute, the findings suggest the presence of a key trigger for activating the heart’s natural repair mechanism. "The results suggest that there might be a hidden key to kickstart the heart's own repair mechanism," he said. Further research is essential to understand and potentially replicate this process in new therapies.