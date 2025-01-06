In a milestone achievement, the cowpea seeds the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had sent to space onboard the PSLV-C60 POEM-4 platform, unveiled their first leaves in space.

The space agency, in a post on X, said, "Leaves have emerged! VSSC's CROPS (Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies) aboard PSLV-C60 POEM-4 achieves a milestone as cowpea sprouts unveil their first leaves in space."

The seeds were sent by ISRO as a part of its Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies (CROPS) experiment conducted by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), targeted at studying plant growth in unique microgravity conditions.

This, as per the space agency, is an essential experiment for long-duration space missions.

The experiment involves growing cowpea seeds in a simulated space environment with controlled temperature that mimics the conditions plants may face during prolonged space missions.

CROPS is a multi-phase initiative aimed at enhancing ISRO's capabilities in cultivating and maintaining plant life in space environments.

A fully automated system has been designed to conduct a 5-7 day experiment, showcasing seed germination and plant growth up to the two-leaf stage in microgravity.

The cowpea seeds are placed in a thermally controlled, closed-box environment.

ISRO to launch 100th mission on-board GSLV in January

Meanwhile, ISRO announced the launch of its 100th mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in January 2025.

ISRO will use its Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV) to launch the second-generation navigation satellite NVS-02, said its Chairman, S. Somanath.

This milestone follows the successful launch of the PSLV-C60 mission on December 30, 2024.

It deployed two spacecraft for the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) into a circular orbit around the Earth.

(With inputs from agencies)