In a significant move, Saudi Arabia announced that pilgrims will not be allowed to take their children to the Hajj in 2025.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that the move was aimed at safeguarding children from risks associated with intense overcrowding that occurs every year.

"This measure is taken to ensure the safety and well-being of children and to avoid exposing them to any harm during the pilgrimage," the ministry stated.

Saudi Arabia has confirmed that first-time Hajj pilgrims will be given priority to participate in this year's pilgrimage.

To enhance pilgrim safety, the ministry has implemented a range of measures, which include launching safety awareness campaigns, introducing modern intelligent systems to streamline pilgrim movement in sacred areas and upgrading infrastructure through the modernisation of tent camps and pedestrian paths.

The registration for Hajj season in 2025, which is expected to take place from June 4-6 depending on the moon sighting, has begun officially.

The citizens of Saudi can complete their registration process through the Nusuk app or the official online portal.

Saudi Arabia introduces new visa rules

Saudi Arabia has also implemented significant changes to its visa policy, effective from February 1, 2025, restricting travellers from 14 countries to single-entry visas. The measure aims to prevent unauthorised Hajj pilgrims from entering the country on long-term visit visas.

The new restrictions apply to travellers from Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sudan, Tunisia, and Yemen. As part of this policy shift, Saudi authorities have suspended one-year multiple-entry visas for tourism, business, and family visits for travellers from these nations.

Under the revised rules, visitors from the 14 affected countries can only obtain single-entry visas with a validity of 30 days. The maximum duration of stay has also been set at 30 days. However, Hajj, Umrah, diplomatic, and residency visas remain unaffected by these restrictions.

Saudi officials have stated that the decision follows concerns over the misuse of multiple-entry visas. Some travellers had reportedly entered the country on long-term visit visas and remained beyond their permitted stay to work or participate in Hajj without proper authorisation.

(With inputs from agencies)