Saudi Arabia has implemented changes to its visa policy, effective from February 1, 2025, restricting travellers from 14 countries to single-entry visas. The measure aims to prevent unauthorised Hajj pilgrims from entering the country on long-term visit visas.

The new restrictions apply to travellers from Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sudan, Tunisia, and Yemen. As part of this policy shift, Saudi authorities have suspended one-year multiple-entry visas for tourism, business, and family visits for travellers from these nations.

Key Changes in Visa Regulations

Under the revised rules, visitors from the 14 affected countries can only obtain single-entry visas with a validity of 30 days. The maximum duration of stay has also been set at 30 days. However, Hajj, Umrah, diplomatic, and residency visas remain unaffected by these restrictions.

Saudi officials have stated that the decision follows concerns over the misuse of multiple-entry visas. Some travellers had reportedly entered the country on long-term visit visas and remained beyond their permitted stay to work or participate in Hajj without proper authorisation.

Reason for the Policy Change

Saudi Arabia enforces strict regulations on Hajj participation, allocating specific quotas to each country. In recent years, concerns over overcrowding have intensified due to unregistered pilgrims attending the pilgrimage. The issue became particularly critical in 2024 when over 1,200 pilgrims died due to extreme heat and overcrowding. Authorities identified unauthorised pilgrims as a contributing factor to the crisis.

By limiting visa access, the Saudi government aims to ensure that only registered and authorised pilgrims participate in Hajj, reducing the risks associated with overcrowding.

Officials have described the suspension of multiple-entry visas as a temporary measure. However, no timeline has been provided for a review of the decision. The government plans to assess the impact of the new visa policy before considering any further changes.

Advice for Travellers

Travellers from the affected countries are advised to apply for single-entry visas in advance and ensure compliance with Saudi Arabia’s revised immigration policies. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has emphasised that adhering to the new rules will help avoid disruptions or penalties during travel.