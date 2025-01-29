Nine Indians were killed in a road accident near Jizan, in western Saudi Arabia, the Indian mission in Jeddah said on Wednesday (Jan 29).

The mission wrote on X, "We deeply mourn the tragic loss of 9 Indian nationals in a road accident, near Jizan, in the Western Region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our heartfelt condolences to the families affected. The Consulate General of India in Jeddah is providing full support and is in touch with the authorities and families. We also wish a speedy recovery to the injured. A dedicated helpline has been set up for further queries."

Grieved to learn of this accident and the loss of lives. Spoke with our Consul General in Jeddah, who is in touch with the concerned families. He is extending fullest support in this tragic situation. https://t.co/MHmntScjOT — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 29, 2025

Indian External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar posted on X, "Grieved to learn of this accident and the loss of lives. Spoke with our Consul General in Jeddah, who is in touch with the concerned families. He is extending fullest support in this tragic situation."

The Indian consulate in Saudi Arabia has released the following numbers for inquiries: 8002440003 (toll-free), 0122614093, 0126614276, and 0556122301 (WhatsApp).

As per official data from the Ministry of External Affairs website, there are 2.59 million non-resident Indians, and 2,781 persons of Indian origin Indians in Saudi Arabia.

