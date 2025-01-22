India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his US counterpart Marco Rubio on Monday (Jan 21) in the first bilateral meeting hours after the Secretary of State assumed office.

They both had discussions concerning a wide range of regional and global issues.

Taking to his official X handle, Jaishankar shared the pictures of the meeting and wrote, "Delighted to meet @secrubio for his first bilateral meeting after assumption of office as Secretary of State. Reviewed our extensive bilateral partnership, of which @secrubio has been a strong advocate."

"Also exchanged views on a wide range of regional and global issues. Look forward to closely working with him to advance our strategic cooperation," added the post.

Rubio and Jaishankar discuss strategic cooperation

Rubio and Jaishankar reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening the partnership between the United States and India, according to an official press release by the US Department of State.

They discussed a wide range of topics which included regional issues and opportunities to further deepen the US-India relationship.

Rubio also emphasised the Trump administration's desire to work with India to advance economic ties and to address the concerns related to irregular migration.

Earlier, Jaishankar shared a post on X about the productive Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Washington DC and thanked Rubio for hosting the event.

"Attended a productive Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting today in Washington DC. Thank @secrubio for hosting us and FMs @SenatorWong & Takeshi Iwaya for their participation. Significant that the Quad FMM took place within hours of the inauguration of the Trump Administration," Jaishankar wrote on X.

He also met the US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and held a discussion with him on strengthening the bilateral relationship between both countries.

"Great to meet NSA @michaelgwaltz again this afternoon. Discussed strengthening our friendship to ensure mutual benefit and enhance global stability and prosperity. Looking forward to working together on an active and outcome-oriented agenda," Jaishankar wrote on X.

(With inputs from agencies)