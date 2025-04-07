In a shocking turn of events, a 20-year-old college student collapsed on stage while delivering a speech at an event in Maharashtra and died of a heart attack.

The video of the incident, which has now gone viral, shows the woman speaking in Marathi, where she can be seen sharing a light moment with the audience. Midway, her pace slows down, and she collapses on the floor.

Some members can then be seen rushing towards her to help. She was taken to the hospital where doctors declared her dead, according to Indian media reports.

The deceased has been identified as Varsha Kharat, and the incident took place at Maharshi Guruvarya RG Shinde Mahavidyalaya in Paranda taluka.

Earlier, in a similar incident, a man collapsed and died of a heart attack during the celebrations of his 25th wedding anniversary.

Fifty-year-old businessman Wasim Sarwar and his wife Farah were dancing at a party in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly when Wasim suddenly collapsed. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Woman collapses and dies of cardiac arrest while dancing at wedding ceremony in MP

Earlier in February, a 23-year-old woman suddenly collapsed and died from cardiac arrest while she was dancing at a wedding celebration in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district.

The woman, identified as Parinita Jain, from Indore, was attending the marriage function of her cousin at a local resort.

The video of the incident that surfaced on social media showed Parinita dancing to a popular Bollywood song on Saturday night when she suddenly fell to the ground, leaving over 200 guests in attendance in shock.

In another similar incident, a 15-year-old boy died of cardiac arrest while he was playing cricket in Agar-Malwa district in October 2024.

In a separate incident in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a 73-year-old man died when he suffered a heart attack and collapsed on stage while dancing during a yoga program.

Similarly, in April 2024, an 18-year-old in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut collapsed and later died while she was dancing at her sister's pre-wedding festivities.

