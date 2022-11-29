Amid freezing conditions, Srinagar records coldest night of the season

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been witnessing freezing weather conditions since the past few days. The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, recorded the coldest night of the season today at minus 2.2 degree Celsius.

Most of the places across the Valley witnessed sub-zero temperatures, which according to the MeT department will further drop as there is a dry spell expected for the next one week.

Hill stations like Gulmarg recorded minus 1.5 degree Celsius, 1.6 degree Celsius above normal for the world-famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. While Pahalgam was at minus 4.2 degree Celsius, it was 0.8 degree Celsius below normal for the south Kashmir tourist resort.

In North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, temperature was recorded at minus 2.4 degree Celsius. In South Kashmir, the Qazigund area recorded a temperature of minus 1.8 degree Celsius and in Kokernag area of South Kashmir, it was recorded at minus 0.1 degree Celsius.

Ladakh region is also witnessing a cold wave as temperatures have dropped drastically in the area. Leh recorded a temperature of minus 8.6 degree Celsius, while Kargil was at minus 11.0 degree Celsius and the mercury in Drass, the world’s second coldest place after Siberia, dropped to minus 12.1 degree Celsius.

The winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu has seen a dip in temperature as well. Jammu city recorded a low of 9.8 degree Celsius similar to the previous night. While Banihal recorded a low of 2.4 degree Celsius (0.5 degree Celsius above normal), Batote 5.1 degree Celsius (1.0 degree Celsius above normal), Katra 9.4 degree Celsius (0.5 degree Celsius above normal) and Bhadarwah 2.8 degree Celsius (1.5 degree Celsius above normal).

The MeT department has predicted further drop in the temperatures in the coming days. The weather will be dry for the next one week and that may lead to decrease in the temperatures across the region.

