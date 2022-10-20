India: Higher altitudes in Kashmir region experience snowfall, tourists amazed

The upper reaches of the Kashmir Valley witnessed snowfall, leading to a drop in temperature across the region. Rains lashed the plains in the region, with the MeT department recording 13.8mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours. Areas like the famous hill station Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and areas close to the Line of Control in the Machil sector and many other upper reaches including Sithan pass and Margan pass received fresh snowfall.

The Met department has predicted that it's likely to snow and rain in most of the areas till today, and that weather will improve from tomorrow onwards.

"Light to Moderate rain with snowfall over the higher reaches of J&K. Light to moderate rain/snowfall (over high reaches) is very likely to continue at most places in Kashmir and at a few places in Jammu till late afternoon today and gradual improvement thereafter. From 21st to 30th October, there's no forecast of any major snowfall in J&K and Ladakh. However, light rain or snow may occur at isolated places, "said the Met official in Srinagar.

The tourists visiting the place are extremely joyous and enjoy the snowfall. Some of them say that they went to sleep with green surroundings while waking up to a completely white layer in the morning.

"We came to Sonamarg yesterday. Everything was green yesterday, and when we woke up in the morning, everything was white. It's unbelievable. All the mountains are covered in snow. It's just amazing. '' said a tourist.

The fresh snowfall in the region has led to the closure of several roads, including Sadhna Top, connecting the border town of Tangdhar with other far-flung areas. The road to Gurez has also been shut down due to bad weather.

The temperature at Gulmarg was recorded at minus 2.0 °C, which is the lowest of the season. Meanwhile, in the Rajouri area of the Jammu and Kashmir region, 50 sheep and goats were killed during a lightning thunderstorm in the area. One person was injured in the incident as well.

