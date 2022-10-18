Two non-local labourers killed in South Kashmir attack, police arrests two LeT terrorists

Two non-local labourers were killed in a grenade attack by terrorists in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. Jammu and Kashmir’s Police claimed to have arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists involved in lobbing the grenade.

Terrorists lobbed a hand grenade in Harmen Shopian area. Two labourers from India's Uttar Pradesh (UP) namely Monish Kumar & Ram Sagar, both residents of Kanooj, UP were grievously injured in the attack. Following the attack, they were shifted to the hospital where they succumbed to the injuries.

"Terrorists lobbed hand grenade in Harmen #Shopian in which two labourers from UP namely Monish Kumar & Ram Sagar, both residents of Kanooj, UP got injured. They were shifted to hospital where they succumbed. Area cordoned off." Said Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Kashmir Police.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police official, Terrorists lobbed a grenade at the structure in which these labourers were living. And a massive search operation was launched by the security forces after the attack. One local Lashkar terrorist was arrested by forces. Police said he was the one who lobbed the grenade at the deceased civilians.

"Two arrests have been made so far. Hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmen Shopian who lobbed grenade arrested by Shopian police. Further investigation and raids are going on," said Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Kashmir Police.

A massive search operation across the Shopian district has been launched after the attack. So far 24 civilians have been killed in 2022.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.