/Air India passenger handed over to airport security for ‘being abusive’ during Delhi-bound flight

A passenger aboard an Air India flight from Amritsar to Delhi was handed over to airport security at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport for engaging in unruly behaviour mid-flight on Saturday (Jun 28). The incident occurred on board flight AI454 and was confirmed by the airline. Reportedly, the man had a verbal altercation with a co-passenger, which prompted intervention from cabin crew and airport security.

According to a Times of India report, an argument broke out between a couple. When a co-passenger tried to intervene, the man ended up having a fight with the latter too. “The third passenger had just tried to intervene and calm things down,” sources told TOI.

“During cabin preparations for landing, a member of our cabin crew noticed a passenger standing in the aisle, engaged in a verbal altercation with another passenger. The second passenger reported to the crew that the individual was being abusive,” the airline said.

The flight crew acted swiftly to de-escalate the situation and relocated the affected passenger to a business-class seat for the remaining flight. After landing at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, the airline's security team, which was alerted by the pilot beforehand, was on standby to address the issue. The person was handed over to airport security for further investigation.

“Our cabin crew immediately de-escalated the situation by relocating the second passenger to a business-class seat for the duration of the landing. Following a complaint by the second passenger, the pilot-in-command notified our security team on the ground about the situation, who were present upon the flight’s arrival in Delhi. The disruptive passenger was handed over to the airport security for further investigation,” the airline said.

“Air India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards disruptive behaviour and prioritises the safety and well-being of all passengers and crew,” a spokesperson said. “We will fully cooperate with the relevant authorities, and the matter is now under their purview,” the airline added.

As per the guidelines set by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the airlines are required to take such incidents seriously. Under DGCA norms, carriers are required to establish an internal committee to probe into the matter and take necessary action, including the possibility of putting the passenger on the no-fly list of the country.