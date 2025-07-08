/Ahmedabad Air India plane crash: AAIB submits five-page preliminary report to Aviation Ministry

The preliminary report on the Ahmedabad Air India 171 Plane crash that killed 260 people has been submitted to the Ministry of Civil Aviation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau or AAIB today.

The report filed is based on the initial findings of the probe. The five-page report outlines key initial observations related to flight data, crew actions, prevailing weather conditions, and the mechanical performance of the aircraft.

Majorly, the report also shares early insights into the sequence of events leading up to the crash, but it does not identify the cause of the accident. However, the details of the report has not been made public yet.

Simultaneously, the Civil Aviation Ministry has shared two updates so far — on June 19 and June 26 confirming the successful recovery of both the black boxes. The memory module of one black box was accessed and its data was downloaded on June 25 , 2025.

The investigation is being led by AAIB officials and includes technical members from the Indian Air Force, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) from the United States, which is the official investigative agency of the country of the aircraft's design and manufacture.