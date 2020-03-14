After meeting Farooq Abdullah, senior Congress leader pitches for restarting political process in J&K

Senior Congress leader and leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad today reached Srinagar where he met Farooq Abdullah, the former J&K chief minister at his residence, a day after his detention under public safety act was revoked.
Before meeting Azad, Farooq drove to Hari Niwas Palace, a designated sub-jail, with his family where he met Omar Abdullah who is still under detention after PSA was slapped on him.
He said two former chief ministers of erstwhile state, Omar Abdullah & Mehbooba Mufti should be released without any delay. "If we need to bring happiness to Kashmir, all political leaders should be released & political process should start again," Azad said.
On being asked if Congress will restore on Article 370 ––– which was nullified by BJP led NDA government in August last year ––– he said that, “it is important to restore democracy in Kashmir first.” He also batted for the immediate restoration of statehood. The Jammu and Kashmir was reduced and bifurcated from a state to two union territories in August with Ladakh as one and Jammu and Kashmir as another.
Azad said that he informed the leader about the voice raised by the members of the lower and upper house against his detention. "I am happy to meet him. I have come here on behalf of all leaders who raised their voice," he told media.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday revoked the Public Safety Act slapped on Farooq Abdullah, the former chief minister of the erstwhile state and an incumbent parliamentarian, seven months after he was detained.