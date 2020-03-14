Farooq Abdullah meets son Omar Abdullah in jail a day after his release

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, who was released from detention yesterday, met his son and party leader Omar Abdullah in Srinagar on Saturday.

Farooq Abdullah, who was detained under Public Safety Act following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, was freed yesterday.

I will receive a further fillip when party Vice President Omar Abdullah and other political detainees are set free, Farooq Abdullah said after meeting his son.

"We urge the government to do so at the earliest," said JKNC."As the pre-eminent political party of Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference has played a key role in strengthening the voice of the people through democracy and will continue to do so", he added.