Government revokes public safety act on Farooq Abdullah, a month after he met former RAW chief

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday revoked former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah's detention under the Public Safety Act. Abdullah had been under detention since August 5, 2019.

"In exercise of powers conferred under Section 19(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978, the government hereby revokes the detention order bearing No. DMS/PSA/120/2019 issued by District Magistrate, Srinagar," the government said, in a statement.

The Rajya Sabha MP was booked under the PSA, and was kept under house arrest in the wake of Centre's decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status. The J&K's administration had in December extended his detention by another three months -- which was due to end this month.

Abdullah is the first of the three detained former chief ministers of the erstwhile state. NC vice president Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti continue to remain in detention.

A close friend of Abdullah's, AS Dullat, also the former Research and Analysis Wing chief, met him at his Gupkar Road residence in February. Details of the meeting are, however, unknown.