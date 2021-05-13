Afghanistan envoy to India thanks Sikh NGO for providing relief to Afghan refugees

Afghanistan Ambassador Farid Mamundzay expressed his gratitude for Sikh Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) which provided food material to Afghan refugees in New Delhi after a call from the ambassador. The NGO, Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust sent first tranche of relief material that included Wheat, Sugar, oil and other food materials. This will be helpful to 4000 Afghan refuge families in the city amid the Covid pandemic.

Speaking to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent, Sidhant Sibal, Envoy Mamundzay said that he was "grateful for the support provided by the host community, the Indian community, both in New Delhi and elsewhere.".

The envoy even posted a tweet in this regard

Afghan refugees living in New Delhi are among one of the worst affected groups in India due to recent covid surge. Life was already a struggle for many of the 20,000 Afghans & pandemic has made their survival even more precarious. We have taken a number of initiatives aiming 1/2 pic.twitter.com/j0wGL9Wdmp — Farid Mamundzay फरीद मामुन्दजई فرید ماموندزی (@FMamundzay) May 3, 2021

The envoy also paid homage to India's Consul General in Afghan city Mazar-e-Sharif Vinesh Kalra.

Kalra passed away due to Covid.

Afghan ambassador said CG Kalra was a "patriot, a very noble diplomat" who represented "India with great passion."

Here is the interaction between Ambassador Farid Mamundzay and WION's Sidhant Sibbal

WION: Your reaction to the outreach by Indian Sikh NGO for the Afghan refugees by providing them relief amid the Covid crisis?

Ambassador Farid Mamundzay: Afghan Refugees have received support from Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust in Amritsar. It came at a time when this community was suffering from the crisis as a result of the pandemic. They required food, medical and relief assistance. Dr Oberoi (Managing Trustee of Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust), came forward fulfilling our request. He said he would help us with the required food supply, required medical and humanitarian assistance. The relief provided to the refugees on a day before Eid brought joy to them. They will receive the support will be there for 3 months. We are grateful for the support provided by the host community, the Indian community, both in New Delhi and elsewhere.

WION: What is the situation in Afghanistan when it comes to Covid?

Ambassador Farid Mamundzay: We are seeing a surge in covid cases across the country in major cities like Jalalabad, Kabul, Kandahar, Mazar-e-Sharif but it is by no comparison what we have in India, thankfully. We hope that we would learn from the first surge in Afghanistan and we would be able to manage the crisis to the limit possible. So far there have been many cases that have recovered in recent days. [There have been] a number of deaths across the country and we are looking at all possible options to see if we can minimize the infection rate and deal with this deadly variant.

WION: India's Consul General in Afghan city Mazar-e-Sharif Vinesh Kalra passed away due to Covid. The Afghan foreign ministry issued a statement paying tributes to him.

Ambassador Farid Mamundzay: CG Kalra was a patriot, a very noble diplomat who served with great dignity in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif in the province of Balkh. He represented India with great passion. He helped deepen the ties between our countries. He would be dearly missed, we lost a great friend but since Covid knows no border, no caste, no religion. This has a negative impact on everybody and sadly we lost a beautiful soul.