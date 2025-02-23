Former Delhi chief minister Atishi was chosen as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly at a meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs on Sunday (Feb 23).

"Thanks to Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and the Legislative Party for trusting me. A strong Opposition raises the voice of the people. The Aam Aadmi Party will ensure that BJP fulfils all the promises made to voters," Atishi said.

Delhi Assembly session

The first session of the new Delhi Assembly after elections kicks off Monday, February 25, 2025, with newly elected members taking their oaths at 11 am. The upcoming assembly session will witness a woman Leader of Opposition take on a woman Delhi Chief Minister for the first time in history.

In the three-day session, the ruling BJP government has said that pending CAG reports on the performance of the previous AAP government will be tabled in the House.

Atishi retained Kalkaji seat

Atishi retained her Kalkaji constituency seat against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, however, several top AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, lost the elections. AAP faced a major defeat in the recent Delhi Assembly election, winning only 22 out of 70 seats, while the BJP secured 48 seats.

Atishi became Delhi CM on September 21, 2024, after the resignation of her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal.

She previously served as Minister of Education, PWD, Culture, and Tourism before she was appointed chief minister. From July 2015 until April 17, 2018, she was an adviser to then Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, focusing mainly on education.

Kejriwal congratulates Atishi

Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Atishi for being elected as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly. "I congratulate Atishi ji for being elected as Leader of AAP in the House. AAP will play the role of constructive opposition in the interest of people of Delhi," Kejriwal said.

Atishi thanked Kejriwal and party MLAs for entrusting her with the responsibility. Speaking at the press conference, she said AAP would ensure that the BJP government in Delhi fulfills the promises it made to the people, especially to women.

"People of Delhi have selected AAP as the opposition and a strong opposition knows how to raise people's voice in the assembly, AAP will fulfil that responsibility. BJP has made many promises and the basis of them, people have given their mandate to BJP. AAP will make sure those promises are fulfilled," Atishi said.

She added, "The most important promise that PM Modi himself made was that the scheme to provide Rs 2500 to women would be passed in the first cabinet meeting. The first cabinet meeting has happened, but the scheme was not implemented. AAP's responsibility is to hold BJP accountable, and we promise to Delhi's women that we will make sure that women receive Rs 2500."

