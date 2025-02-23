Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a unique initiative to empower women on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8. He will hand over his social media accounts to some “inspiring women”, giving them an opportunity to share their experiences through his accounts that have a global following of millions.

Advertisment

While addressing his listeners during the 119th episode of his podcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday (Feb 23), the prime minister said, “This time, on Women's Day, I am going to take an initiative which will be dedicated to our women's power.”

Also read | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets PM Modi

“On this special occasion, I am going to hand over my social media accounts like X and Instagram, to a few inspiring women in our country for one day. Such women have achieved success in different fields, have innovated, and made a distinct mark for themselves in different fields. On March 8, they will share their work and experiences with the countrymen,” he said.

Advertisment

“The platform may be mine, but their experiences, challenges and achievements will be discussed there,” PM Modi added. He invited women to participate in the initiative through a forum created on the NAMO App.

Also read | Shaktikanta Das, former RBI governor, appointed principal secretary to PM Modi

“If you want this opportunity to be yours, then through the special forum created on the NAMO App, become a part of this experiment and spread your message to the whole world through my X and Instagram accounts. So on this women’s day, let us celebrate and respect the indomitable power of women,” he said.

Advertisment

PM Modi recalls contribution of women

Praising the women of the country for their contribution, PM Modi said that Hansa Mehta, who presented the national flag to the country on behalf of women of India, “had brought to the fore the contribution of women from all over the country, right from the making of our national flag to sacrificing their lives for its sake”.

Also read | '$21 mn going to my friend PM Modi for voter turnout’ Trump’s third swipe on USAID

“She was of the belief that the saffron colour in our tricolour also reflects this sentiment. She had expressed confidence that our woman power would make its valuable contribution in making India strong and prosperous,” he added.

The prime minister further applauded India’s growth and participation in the field of Artificial Intelligence.

Also read | ''Honoured beyond words': Vicky Kaushal after PM Modi praises Chhaava

“Like space and science, India is rapidly making its mark in another field i.e., AI. Recently, I visited Paris to participate in a big AI conference. There, the world greatly appreciated India’s progress in this sector. We can also see the examples of how the people of our country are using AI in different ways today,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)