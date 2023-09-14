75 years of Indian Parliament, clearing pending bills: Govt lists agenda for special session

Contrary to the speculations swirling around that the upcoming special session of the Indian Parliament would take up bills on ‘One Nation, One Election’, renaming India to Bharat or women’s reservation bill, the central government said that five-day session would see discussion on parliament’s 75 years journey.

According to the bulletin issued by Lok Sabha (lower house) Secretariat, the two Houses would discuss “Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha — Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings”, and take up for consideration four bills.

The legislations that would be taken up include the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, which was introduced during the Monsoon Session in the Lok Sabha; the Advocates (Amendment) Bill and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, passed by the Rajya Sabha in the Monsoon Session; and the Post Office Bill, introduced in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session.

The Rajya Sabha agenda also lists the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023, which was passed by the Lok Sabha in July.

Govt calls for all-party meeting

The government has called an all-party meeting on September 17, a day before the special session of the parliament.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that all leaders of the opposition parties have been invited for the meeting.

The session is expected to begin in the old parliament building and shift to the new structure the next day.

The shift to the new Parliament building will coincide with Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19, considered auspicious among the Hindus as sign of making new beginnings.

Oppn expresses apprehension

However, the opposition leaders have raised suspicions about the agenda of the special session, adding that the central government may have something up in its sleeve.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said on X that the Modi government was “compelled” to announce the agenda under “pressure”, after the party supremo Sonia Gandhi wrote to the PM.

“The agenda as published at the moment, is much ado about nothing – all this could have waited till Winter session in November. I am sure the legislative grenades are being kept up their sleeves to be unleashed at the last moment as usual,” he said.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien said the agenda has a caveat, “not to be taken as exhaustive”, and wondered whether the government was up to some “dirty tricks”.