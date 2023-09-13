PM Modi receives rousing welcome at BJP headquarters after successful G20 summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm, rousing welcome at the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) headquarters in capital New Delhi as he arrived for a central election committee (CEC) meeting after the conclusion of the widely G20 Summit under India's presidency.

Showered with flowers

Upon his arrival at the party headquarters, Modi, as per a PTI news agency report, was greeted by CEC members, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, as well as party president J P Nadda.

Gathered in large numbers, supporters and party workers showered the Indian Prime Minister with flower petals, and celebrated the achievement that was the G20 Summit.

Glimpses from BJP's Central Election Committee Meeting being held at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

#WATCH | Top BJP leaders welcome PM Modi on his arrival at the party headquarters in Delhi



The PM is visiting the BJP headquarters for the first time after the completion of the G20 summit pic.twitter.com/OwntmkqKDE — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2023 ×

This visit to BJP headquarters marked Modi's first appearance since the G20 Summit, which in recent days has garnered significant praise for its success under his leadership.

Modi's leadership and the global world

As per the PTI report, the BJP party has over the years consistently emphasised the global recognition of Modi's leadership and India's heightened standing on the international stage in its political discourse.

Following the success of the G20 meeting, the party is expected to further tout this recognition following the G20 meeting. This is especially true as the party prepares for a series of state assembly elections and the subsequent Lok Sabha elections that will decide whether Modi wins a third term as the Prime Minister of India.

What was the CEC meeting about?

PTI reports that the CEC meeting's primary agenda was to finalise the selection of candidates for the upcoming elections in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

During the previous CEC meeting held in August, BJP candidates for 39 seats in Madhya Pradesh and 21 seats in Chhattisgarh were named. These selections were made for constituencies where the BJP does not currently have incumbent MLAs.

This comes as, in a departure from its usual practice, national party BJP has started announcing its assembly poll candidates well before the election dates are officially announced.

In India, the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram will undergo assembly elections towards the end of this year — polls are scheduled for November-December. These will be the final round of state polls before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies)

