Factcheck: Are water logging claims at G20 venue in Delhi true?

A video has been circulating claiming that there was heavy waterlogging at the venue of the G20 Summit outside Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan after heavy rains lashed parts of the Indian capital city of Delhi.

Media reports quoting officials present at the venue said Sunday (September 10) that the hall entrance outside Bharat Mandapam was flooded with water.

As per data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a rainfall of 38.6mm in 24 hours. It was till Sunday 8:30 am. Later, additional rainfall of 1.3mm was also recorded from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, media reports said.

A video was shared by Delhi urban development minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on X social media platform which showed the accumulated water outside the G20 venue.

Tagging the Delhi lieutenant governor V.K. Saxena, the Delhi minister captioned the now-viral video, "This is very serious. Even after your 50+ inspections, if the very main area around Mandapam is submerged in water, then heads must roll. I as Minister of Delhi don’t have control over this Central Govt area, else would have assisted you sir."



This is very serious. Even after ur 50+ inspections, if the very main area around Mandapam is submerged in water, then heads must roll. I as Minister of Delhi don't have control over this Central Govt area, else would have assisted u sir. pic.twitter.com/hn0dSBSA78 — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) September 10, 2023

Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale in a post on X, "According to video by a journalist, the VENUE OF THE G20 SUMMIT has gotten flooded today due to rain. After spending Rs 4000 crore, THIS is the state of infrastructure. How much of these 4000 crores of G20 funds was embezzled by the Modi Government?"

LG secretariat responds

Though the Delhi LG did not respond to the reports himself, the LG secretariat in a statement said, “Officers from different departments including those from the LG secretariat kept reporting to LG Saxena at regular intervals about any problems being faced and the steps being taken to address the same. This exercise continued throughout the night and minutest details were looked into with status being updated to LG."

Chairman and managing director of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) Pradeep Singh Kharola, the official who looks after the Pragati Maidan complex, reportedly said that some water logging did take place in front of Hall 5 because of the Delhi rains.

“Multiple machines and manpower were deployed simultaneously. Water (was) drained out and cleaned immediately," Kharola told an Indian media outlet.

Centre denies claims, terms it 'exaggerated and misleading'

After the video gained much traction on social media platforms, the Centre's Press Information Bureau broke the silence and put out a post on X.

A video claims that there is waterlogging at venue of #G20Summit #PIBFactCheck:



✔️This claim is exaggerated and misleading



✔️Minor water logging in open area was swiftly cleared as pumps were pressed into action after overnight rains



✔️No water logging at venue presently pic.twitter.com/JiWzWx1riZ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 10, 2023 ×

In the post, PIB wrote, "A video claims that there is waterlogging at the venue of #G20Summit. This claim is exaggerated and misleading. Minor water logging in open areas was swiftly cleared as pumps were pressed into action after overnight rains. No water logging at the venue presently."

