50 years of India-B’Desh ties: Students from both countries to jointly build Satellite, launch by ISRO

To mark 50 years of India-Bangladesh ties and to motivate the next generation of scientific thinkers, the students of both countries will be jointly developing a satellite.

The Indian team led by SpaceKidz India would be imparting training to five students from the neighbouring country in the satellite building. The launch of this satellite is expected by June this year.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this initiative was signed between SpaceKidz India and Global Law Thinkers Society, Bangladesh’s Global Youth Organization on Monday, January 25. Incidentally, this day also happened to be the eve of India’s Republic Day.

According to Dr Srimathy Kesan, Founder SpaceKidz India, this idea of collaboration in space came up after she heard the story of how India helped in the Bangladesh Liberation war from Gen. Jacob, who then served as the Chief of Staff of Indian Army’s Eastern Command.

“The beauty of coincidence is that Bangladeshi soldiers’ contingent marched today down the Rajpath ” she added.

Team Spacekidz has requested ISRO to launch this satellite, which would be the first by Bangladesh, and help the children in the neighbouring country learn the basics of satellites. The 1U cube satellite is expected to carry temperature sensors and radiation counters, besides a camera that the team is planning to install.

The Chennai-based team that comprises of school and college students has launched twelve balloon satellites, two sub-orbital satellites and one orbital satellite to their credit. Besides the launch with Bangladesh, a joint effort with the Maldives is also under discussion.