After being sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday (Feb 20), Rekha Gupta has planned to tackle five major issues within the first 100 days to show "visible results" to the people of Delhi.

Gupta will assume office at the Delhi Secretariat around 3 pm and will chair her first Cabinet meeting at 7 pm.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is under pressure to show quick progress after securing a decisive mandate with 48 out of 70 seats, News 18 reported, citing party sources.

'Five key issues'

In her 100-day action plan, Gupta's agenda includes rolling out the Ayushman Bharat medical insurance scheme in Delhi, a long-pending demand aimed at improving access to healthcare for the underprivileged.

Her government will focus on cleaning the Yamuna River. A project that has been at the center of environmental and political debates for years .

She also said that she would be prioritising de-silting of roads and sewers to prevent waterlogging on roads.

For sanitation, the Chief Minister will launch a massive citywide cleanliness drive, targeting garbage accumulation and unclean public spaces.

Last but not the least, her key agenda includes the repair and maintenance of roads, a move expected to enhance connectivity and reduce congestion.

These pressing issues will be discussed in the first cabinet meeting after Gupta's oath-taking ceremony on Thursday.

Rekha Gupta was sworn-in as Delhi Chief Minister today (Thursday, Feb 20) at a ceremony held at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.

She described her appointment as a "miracle" and a "new chapter" for women in politics. Gupta vowed to hold corrupt individuals accountable and ensure transparency in the national capital.

Meanwhile, six other BJP leaders, including Parvesh Sahib Singh (Deputy CM), Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, were also sworn in as ministers.

The grand ceremony was attended by the BJP's top leadership, including PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other key leaders.

"The President is pleased to appoint Mrs Rekha Gupta as the Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date she is sworn in," an official notification by Home Affairs read.

PM Narendra Modi also extended his congratulations to Rekha Gupta on assuming office as Delhi CM.

(With inputs from agencies)