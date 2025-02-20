Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Rekha Gupta sworn in as the new Delhi chief minister at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday (Feb 20).

The 50-year-old politician, who secured a win from Delhi's Shalimar Bagh constituency, became Delhi's fourth female chief minister.

How much wealth does the new CM possess?

Rekha Gupta, in an affidavit filed with the Election Commission of India, disclosed her total income as Rs 6,92,050 ($7980.13) for the financial year 2023-24. Additionally, she declared movable assets valued at Rs 1,25,73,289.50 ($144984.44).

Her affidavit filed before the poll panel stated that the BJP leader has loans worth Rs 48.44 lakh ($55856.87).

According to the affidavit, Rekha Gupta mentioned two residential properties, one of which is co-owned with her husband. The value of her immovable assets according to the Election Commission of India affidavit stands at Rs 2.30 crore ($265262.22). She does not own any vehicle, but has jewellery worth Rs 18 lakh ($20759.65).

Criminal cases against Rekha Gupta

According to the ECI affidavit, Rekha Gupta has no criminal case against her.

Gupta, 50, is the second woman from the BJP to hold the post of chief minister of Delhi. A first-time MLA, Gupta contested the Shalimar Bagh constituency in the Delhi assembly elections against AAP's Bandana Kumari and won by 29,595 votes, marking the end of AAP’s decade-long hold in the area.

Born in 1974, Gupta hails from Nandgarh village in Haryana’s Jind district. In 1976, her family moved to Delhi, where she completed her primary and higher education. Her father was an officer in the State Bank of India.

Rekha Gupta started her political journey with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student body affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In 2007, she won the Delhi Councillor elections from North Pitampura. Gupta has also served as General Secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and was part of its national executive committee.

(With inputs from agencies)