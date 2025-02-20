Delhi New CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony Live: Rekha Gupta will be sworn in as Chief Minister at a ceremony in Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on February 20. The other ministers who will take the oath as ministers in the swearing-in ceremony are Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh. She will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi, continuing a tradition that has been difficult for other parts of the country to match. Delhi has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. She will succeed Atishi.