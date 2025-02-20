Delhi New CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony Live: Rekha Gupta will be sworn in as Chief Minister at a ceremony in Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on February 20. The other ministers who will take the oath as ministers in the swearing-in ceremony are Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh. She will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi, continuing a tradition that has been difficult for other parts of the country to match. Delhi has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. She will succeed Atishi.
Feb 20, 2025 12:18 IST
Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta greets crowd at Ramlila Maidan
Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta greets crowd at Ramlila Maidan. She will take oath as the Chief Minister shortly.
#WATCH | Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta does a 'Namaste' to the crowd at Ramlila Maidan. She will take oath as the Chief Minister shortly. pic.twitter.com/DItZ3mw9ct— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025
Feb 20, 2025 12:11 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda arrive at Ramlila Maidan
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda greet Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta as they arrive at Ramlila Maidan to attend her oath ceremony.
#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda greet Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta as they arrive at Ramlila Maidan to attend her oath ceremony. pic.twitter.com/TsZFOGs1NZ— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025
Feb 20, 2025 12:07 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu arrives at Ramlila Maidan to attend the oath ceremony
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu arrives at Ramlila Maidan to attend the oath ceremony of Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta and her council of ministers.
#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu arrives at Ramlila Maidan to attend the oath ceremony of Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta and her council of ministers. pic.twitter.com/NHTDcpQRwP— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025
Feb 20, 2025 12:00 IST
'AAP-da se mukti': BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri
BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri says, "AAP-da se mukti...The development of the country under PM Narendra Modi will now be seen in Delhi too."
#WATCH | Delhi: BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri says, "AAP-da se mukti...The development of the country under PM Narendra Modi will now be seen in Delhi too." pic.twitter.com/p0eZ2304mW— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025
Feb 20, 2025 11:59 IST
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini greets Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta as he arrives at Ramlila Maidan
#WATCH | Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini greets Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta as he arrives at Ramlila Maidan to attend her oath ceremony. pic.twitter.com/x1SIiRYf3x— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025
Feb 20, 2025 11:48 IST
'My mother, Sushma Swaraj is surely blessing Rekha Gupta,' says BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj
On the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi CM Designate Rekha Gupta, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj says, "There will be a lot of development in Delhi after BJP leader Rekha Gupta takes oath as the CM of Delhi. She will write a new chapter of development under the leadership of PM Modi...It is a very emotional day and my mother, Sushma Swaraj is surely blessing Rekha Gupta ..."
#WATCH | Delhi: On the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi CM Designate Rekha Gupta, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj says, "There will be a lot of development in Delhi after BJP leader Rekha Gupta takes oath as the CM of Delhi. She will write a new chapter of development under the leadership of… pic.twitter.com/OQPDS82L2Z— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025
Feb 20, 2025 11:46 IST
Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta joined by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta joined by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje in showing a victory sign, at Ramlila Maidan.
#WATCH | Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta joined by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje in showing a victory sign, at Ramlila Maidan. pic.twitter.com/zpOSIT1s8y— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025
Feb 20, 2025 11:45 IST
Swati Maliwal greets Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta as she arrives at Ramlila Maidan
Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal greets Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta as she arrives at Ramlila Maidan to attend her oath ceremony.
#WATCH | Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal greets Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta as she arrives at Ramlila Maidan to attend her oath ceremony. pic.twitter.com/y6jSJLCaRO— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025
Feb 20, 2025 11:45 IST
Rekha Gupta and BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh greet each other at Ramlila Maidan
Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta and BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh greet each other at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. Parvesh Sahib Singh will also take oath today as part of her council of ministers.
#WATCH | Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta and BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh greet each other at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. Parvesh Sahib Singh will also take oath today as part of her council of ministers. pic.twitter.com/k41QI69r4n— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025
Feb 20, 2025 11:44 IST
Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta offers prayers at Marghat Wale Hanuman Temple
VIDEO | Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta offers prayers at Marghat Wale Hanuman Temple at Kashmere Gate ahead of taking oath.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 20, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7 pic.twitter.com/EsUTL9BqyY
Feb 20, 2025 11:32 IST
Delhi CM designate Rekha Gupta leaves for swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila maidan
Delhi Chief Minister Designate and BJP leader Rekha Gupta left her residence for the swearing-in ceremony taking place at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on Thursday. Before reaching the maidan, the CM designate took out a public rally and showed a 'victory sign' for her party. Visuals from the rally showed hundreds of supporters giving her flowers or paintings.
Feb 20, 2025 11:23 IST
'PM Modi always talks of empowering women': BJP MP Ravi Kishan
Delhi: At the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi CM Designate Rekha Gupta, BJP MP Ravi Kishan said, "PM Modi has sent a message to the entire world (by electing BJP leader Rekha Gupta as Delhi CM), and he always talks of empowering women...Today is a day of celebrations today...I congratulate everyone and the world will see the development of Delhi..."
#WATCH | Delhi: At the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi CM Designate Rekha Gupta, BJP MP Ravi Kishan said, "PM Modi has sent a message to the entire world (by electing BJP leader Rekha Gupta as Delhi CM), and he always talks of empowering women...Today is a day of celebrations… pic.twitter.com/X50loqPID4— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025
Feb 20, 2025 11:20 IST
'Will fulfil my responsibility with utmost honesty', Delhi CM designate Rekha Gupta
Delhi CM designate Rekha Gupta says, "It is a huge responsibility. I thank PM Modi and BJP high command for having faith in me... I will fulfil my responsibility with utmost honesty... My first priority is to complete all the commitments our party has made, and the second priority is that all our 48 MLAs will work as a team Modi. I never thought I would be a CM of Delhi... The previous corrupt government would have to give the account of each rupee belonging to the people..."
#WATCH | Delhi CM designate Rekha Gupta says, "It is a huge responsibility. I thank PM Modi and BJP high command for having faith in me... I will fulfil my responsibility with utmost honesty... My first priority is to complete all the commitments our party has made, and the… pic.twitter.com/kkGVAL7nq5— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025
Feb 20, 2025 11:15 IST
'We have huge responsibility towards Delhi', says BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh
BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh, who will take oath as a Delhi Minister today, says, "We have a huge responsibility towards Delhi. People of Delhi gave us immense love and blessings. After 27 years, BJP is going to form the govt in Delhi today. I thank PM Modi whose development has been trusted by the people. People of Delhi are confident that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, we will succeed in making Delhi the most beautiful capital of the world. I thank party chief JP Nadda, HM Amit Shah. Under the leadership, we received a good direction for Delhi and we formed the givt. I extend best wishes to all the workers of Delhi. Their hard work has borne fruits. I thank the people of Delhi who gave us 48 seats...We fulfill all the promises we made in our manifesto...I always says that I am a disciplined worker of the BJP and will always be one, I will be in the BJP till my last breath...I will shoulder whatever responsibility is given to me by the party..."
#WATCH | BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh, who will take oath as a Delhi Minister today, says, "We have a huge responsibility towards Delhi. People of Delhi gave us immense love and blessings. After 27 years, BJP is going to form the govt in Delhi today. I thank PM Modi whose… pic.twitter.com/4UbOP77rLb— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025
Feb 20, 2025 10:37 IST
BJP Mahila Morcha workers rejoice at Ramlila Maidan ahead of the swearing-in ceremony
BJP Mahila Morcha workers rejoice at Ramlila Maidan ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate Rekha Gupta.
#WATCH | Delhi swearing-in ceremony | BJP Mahila Morcha workers rejoice at Ramlila Maidan ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate Rekha Gupta. pic.twitter.com/Hr8gMubHzo— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025
Feb 20, 2025 10:36 IST
'New motivation and a new chapter': Delhi CM designate Rekha Gupta
Delhi CM designate Rekha Gupta said, "It is a miracle, it is a new motivation and a new chapter. If I can be the CM, this means ways are open for all the women... Anyone who has been corrupt will have to give an account of each and every rupee..."
#WATCH | Delhi CM designate Rekha Gupta says, "It is a miracle, it is a new motivation and a new chapter. If I can be the CM, this means ways are open for all the women... Anyone who has been corrupt will have to give an account of each and every rupee..." pic.twitter.com/F1GUVRELVp— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025
Feb 20, 2025 10:32 IST
Celebrations outside the residence of Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta
Celebrations outside the residence of Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta. She is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister today at Ramlila Maidan.
#WATCH | Celebrations outside the residence of Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta. She is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister today at Ramlila Maidan. pic.twitter.com/VARDGtwkNm— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025
Feb 20, 2025 10:30 IST
Rekha Gupta's Cabinet: Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, and 4 other BJP MLAs to be ministers in Delhi government
Rekha Gupta, the incoming Delhi Chief Minister, will have in her cabinet Parvesh Verma who defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. The notification was released just hours before BJP leader Gupta’s swearing-in ceremony. The Indian Union Home Ministry said that on the advice of the CM designate Rekha Gupta, six BJP MLAs are to take oath as ministers of the Delhi government.