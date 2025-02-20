Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday (Feb 20), extended his congratulatory wishes to Rekha Gupta on taking oath as Delhi's Chief Minister.

Lauding Gupta, the Indian PM said that the new Delhi CM has risen from the grassroots and expressed confidence in her leadership saying that she will work for Delhi's development with "full vigour".

Taking to his official X account, PM Modi wrote in a post, "Congratulations to Smt. Rekha Gupta Ji on taking oath as Delhi's Chief Minister. She has risen from the grassroots, being active in campus politics, state organisation, municipal administration and now MLA as well as Chief Minister. I am confident she will work for Delhi's development with full vigour. My best wishes to her for a fruitful tenure."

Congratulations to Smt. Rekha Gupta Ji on taking oath as Delhi's Chief Minister. She has risen from the grassroots, being active in campus politics, state organisation, municipal administration and now MLA as well as Chief Minister. I am confident she will work for Delhi's… pic.twitter.com/GEC9liURd9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu officially announced the appointment of the Chief Minister of Delhi and her cabinet.

"The President is pleased to appoint Mrs Rekha Gupta as the Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date she is sworn in," read the gazette notification by Home Affairs.

Rekha Gupta sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Gupta, was on Thursday (Feb 20), sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister in a grand ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan.

In the ceremony, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath of office to Rekha Gupta and her council of ministers.

Rekha Gupta takes oath as Delhi's chief minister as BJP forms government in the national capital after 27 years#DelhiGovernment



Track updates here: https://t.co/n2ajAcsh3F pic.twitter.com/JPojwaLaCe — WION (@WIONews) February 20, 2025

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet, and Chief Ministers from various states.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister JP Nadda, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also attended the event.

Six other MLAs, including Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, also took oath as ministers alongside Gupta.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders were also present at the spot.

(With inputs from agencies)