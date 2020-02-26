20 dead in Delhi riots; Ajit Doval given charge to bring peace back to National Capital

Ajit Doval, the National Security Advisor (NSA) is the in charge of bringing peace back in North-East Delhi he is going to attend the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on Wednesday.

According to the government, sources "He is going to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cabinet about the situation."

NSA Ajit Doval visited Jaffrabad, Seelampur and other parts of North-East Delhi yesterday and held talks with leaders of different communities.

IPS officer SN Srivastava was appointed as the Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order) with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, clashes in the national capital have reportedly led to the death of 20 people — including a policeman in the last 3 days. And a total of 190 people have been injured — including a child — as rival groups clashed amid protests over the citizenship law.

People armed with sticks and rods clashed in a violent encounter in the north-eastern part of Delhi on Monday and Tuesday. Section-144 has been imposed in the affected areas.Section-144 is often used to prohibit an assembly of five or more persons when unrest is anticipated.

As violence continues to spread in northeast Delhi 'shoot at sight' have been issued in various parts. Union home minister Amit shah chaired three meetings with political leaders and police officials in 24 hours.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and police commissioner Amulya Patnaik were also present at the meet.