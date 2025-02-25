Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case on Tuesday (Feb 25). He was accused of killing a Sikh father-son duo on November 1, 1984 after the assassination of former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Advertisment

He was convicted in the case on February 12 under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to rioting, unlawful assembly and murder etc.

Kumar was granted life in prison under section 302 IPC (murder), and 436 IPC (mischief by fire or explosive substance). Under section 147 and 148, he was sentenced to two and three years behind bars respectively with a fine.

This came after Kumar argued in the court that there was no ground for a death penalty against him in the case claiming he was almost 80-year-old and has shown good conduct while being jailed since 2018.

Advertisment

More info to come.