1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court defers judgement in murder case against Sajjan Kumar

profile image
by PTI
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court defers judgement in murder case against Sajjan Kumar Photograph: (PTI)
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court defers judgement in murder case against Sajjan Kumar Photograph: (PTI)

A Delhi court on Friday deferred to February 12 its verdict in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots murder case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, who was scheduled to pass the order on Friday, deferred the pronouncement.

The case pertains to the killing of two persons in the Saraswati Vihar area here during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

1984 anti-Sikh riot
profile image
by PTI
