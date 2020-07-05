1984 anti-Sikh riots convict serving sentence in jail dies of COVID-19

Mahender Yadav, a convict in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, passed away at a private hospital in Delhi on June 4, according to Sandeep Goel, Delhi Director General (Prisons) on Sunday. He died of COVID-19.

Yadav, 70, ex-MLA of Palam constituency, was lodged in jail number 14, Mandoli where he was serving a 10-year sentence.

The death of a coronavirus-positive inmate weeks earlier had led to the testing of those who shared barrack with him. 17 out of these 29 inmates had tested positive for the disease while five days later a repeat test was conducted in which three more persons, including Yadav, were found positive.

Yadav had developed uneasiness and heart related symptoms for which he was referred to DDU and then to LNJP on June 26.

Later, acting on his family's request he was allowed to shift to a private hospital, Akash Healthcare Hospital, Dwarka on June 30.