Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar was convicted in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case on Wednesday (Feb 12). He was linked with the killing of a father-son duo in the Saraswati Vihar area of the national capital Delhi on November 1, 1984. Delhi's Rouse Avenue court has said the further argument over the sentencing of Kumar will be held on February 18.

Advertisment

Also read: 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court defers judgement in murder case against Sajjan Kumar

Sajjan Kumar was taken to the court from Tihar jail for the pronouncement of the verdict. Kumar is currently serving a jail term (life sentence) in a separate anti-Sikh riots case in the Delhi Cantt area of the Indian capital.

He was convicted for the murder of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in Saraswati Vihar.



Also read: 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court orders framing of charges against Jagdish Tytler

Advertisment

Special judge Kaveri Baweja passed the conviction in the court.

The 1984 riots

In 1984, it was alleged that an armed mob resorted to large-scale looting and destruction of properties of Sikhs in the Punjabi Bagh area of Delhi to avenge the assassination of the former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi by her security personnel. The mob first killed the father-son duo and then set their house on fire.

Advertisment

Also read: 'Jogi' movie review: Diljit Dosanjh is excellent in this superficial take on 1984 anti-Sikh riots

While convicting Kumar, the court said that he not only participated in the killing but also led the mob.

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee's (DSGMC) general secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon welcomed the court's verdict.

"Sajjan Kumar, who was leading the Sikh massacre 40 years ago, has been convicted and he would be punished... I thank the court for this... I thank PM Modi and HM Amit Shah for forming an SIT after coming to power. This is the result of reinvestigating the closed cases... We hope to get justice in the Jagdish Tytler case also," Kahlon said.

Also read: PM, BJP slam Pitroda over remarks on 1984 anti-Sikh riots; Congress distances itself

(With inputs from agencies)