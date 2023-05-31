WATCH | Ghost of Sikh riots cloud Rahul Gandhi's California visit, leader gets heckled by Khalistanis

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was heckled by a group of Khalistani supporters during an event in San Francisco on Tuesday. During the event, the Khalistanis suddenly got put and started waving the Khalistani flag and raising slogans against Gandhi, interrupting his speech.

The supporters raised slogans against Indira Gandhi and the Gandhi family in connection with the 1984 Sikh massacre. Rahul Gandhi heckled by Khalistanis in California



They raised Khalistan flag & Khalistan Zindabad slogans



It's done by US-based Khalistani outfit SFJ & its chief Pannu released video of heckling Rahul Gandhi & threatening PM Modi's US visit in June



CC: @USAndIndia, @USAmbIndia pic.twitter.com/W2MCIjkOR3 — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) May 31, 2023 × After the incident took place, a video was shared by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun a video on social media which showed the visuals of the event when the Khalistani supporters were protesting against the Congress leader. PM Modi can explain God how universe works, says Gandhi In another event while addressing the Indian diaspora in the United States on Wednesday, Gandhi stated that a bunch of people who are 'absolutely convinced' that they know everything has been running the nation.

Gandhi claimed that these people can sit down with God and explain things, adding that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 'one such specimen'.

"I think if you sat Modiji down next to God, Modiji would start explaining to God how the universe works. Right? And God would get confused that what have I created. These are funny things but this is what is going on. There's a group of people who understands everything. They can explain science to scientists, history to historians, warfare to the Army.. And at the heart of it is mediocrity, they actually don't understand anything. Because in life, you can not understand anything if you are not ready to listen," Gandhi stated.

Speaking about Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi said, “We were finding it difficult to act politically due to misuse of agencies and therefore, we decided to start Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

ALSO READ | Delhi court grants No Objection Certificate to Rahul Gandhi for issuance of ‘ordinary passport’ for 3 years 'No idea rejected by India' He added that the people of India have not rejected any idea while speaking to the NRIs.

"That's the India you represent. You would not be here if you did not agree with these values. If you believed in anger, hatred, and arrogance, you would be sitting in a BJP meeting and I would be doing 'mann ki baat'. So thank you very much for holding up the Indian Flag in India," Gandhi added.

"Now they have asked me to answer your questions. This also would not happen in BJP. No question, only answers there," the Congress leader further stated.

Gandhi is visiting the United States for 10 days and San Francisco will be his first stop. He will then travel to Washington DC and New York.

The last foreign visit of Gandhi, which was to the UK, had led to a major controversy in India as he, who was then an MP, faced accusations of insulting Indian democracy on foreign soil.

WATCH | India: Rahul Gandhi addresses press conference a day after removal as MP, says 'not scared of jail' Gandhi speaks on Sengol Gandhi stated that the government led by PM Modi failed to address issues like price rise, unemployment, the spread of hatred and anger, price rise and the crumbling education system.

"The BJP can't really discuss these issues so they have to do the sceptre thing. You know lying down and doing all that. Aren't you happy that I am not lying down," stated Gandhi, while speaking about the Sengol controversy which surfaced after the new Parliament building's inauguration.

The Sengol is believed to be the symbol of power from British India to independent India in 1947 and was displayed at a museum in Allahabad. The prime minister has installed the Sengolin in the new Parliament building. The Congress stated there was no evidence of this claim. You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.