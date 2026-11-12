/11 Democrats skip crucial Hegseth impeachment vote, face backlash. Who are they?

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has survived an impeachment bid over the Iran war after Republicans in the US House of Representatives blocked a resolution seeking to bring formal charges against him. Interestingly, 11 Democratic lawmakers also missed Tuesday's crucial vote, effectively helping Hegseth and triggering criticism within their party.

The House voted 211-204 on Tuesday to refer the impeachment resolution to the Judiciary Committee. The move effectively ended plans for a vote on Wednesday to decide whether formal charges should be brought against Hegseth.

The resolution was introduced by Republican Thomas Massie, a critic of President Donald Trump. He was the only Republican who voted against sending the measure to the committee, according to US media reports.

The outcome gave Trump a boost just days after Republicans suffered a major setback in the midterm elections. The Iran war and rising fuel prices had fuelled voter dissatisfaction, contributing to the party's defeat.

Republicans will retain their narrow House majority until January, when Democrats are due to take control of both chambers of Congress.

11 Democrats miss Hegseth impeachment vote

The absence of 11 Democratic lawmakers has raised questions about whether their presence could have changed the outcome. However, the narrow margin alone does not establish that the impeachment effort would have succeeded.

The missed vote has also sparked criticism within the party, particularly because some of the absent lawmakers had indicated that they supported impeaching Hegseth.

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez aimed at colleagues who did not attend, saying lawmakers had been elected to "do a job" and were expected to show up.

Those who missed the vote were Nancy Pelosi of California, Haley Stevens of Michigan, Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico, Laura Gillen of New York, J. Luis Correa of California, Julia Brownley of California, Steven Horsford of Nevada, Brittany Pettersen of Colorado, Marilyn Strickland of Washington, Jonathan Jackson of Illinois and Frederica Wilson of Florida.

Lawmakers cite traffic, personal commitments

The lawmakers gave different explanations for their absence. Some said circumstances beyond their control prevented them from reaching the chamber, while others had medical or personal commitments. Several did not publicly explain why they missed the vote.

At least four Democrats reportedly blamed traffic delays.

Stansbury said a traffic incident involving a police escort for a bus prevented her from entering the Capitol in time. Gillen also cited traffic and said she had intended to support Hegseth's impeachment. Jackson and Pettersen likewise said they could not reach the chamber before the vote ended.

Pettersen said she was "denied" the opportunity to vote. Her office later confirmed that traffic had caused the delay.