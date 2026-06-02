The Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) opened its re-evaluation portal on Tuesday, but it was targeted by a “barrage of cyberattacks”, including as many as 1.5 million hits on the portal within 2 minutes in an attempt to disrupt services and deny students access to the platform. Besides, more than 1 lakh attempts were made for unauthorised file access. The CBSE opened the Verification of Marks and Re-evaluation Portal on Tuesday, allowing students who received scanned copies of their answer sheets to apply online for verification and re-evaluation of their marks.

Thousands of students submitted their applications amid the controversy over the On-Screen Marking (OSM) process used to evaluate Class 12 students.

In a post on X, the CBSE said that the re-evaluation portal is currently supporting over 8,000 concurrent users and that more than 16,000 students had completed their submissions for re-evaluation as of 3 pm.

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“While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal today, malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a barrage of cyberattacks. Most recent being a denial of service attack attempt causing 1.5 million hits on the portal within a matter of 2 minutes and more than 1 lakh attempts of unauthorised file access,” it said.

‘Teams vigilant and responsive to ensure services’

Board officials said technical teams are monitoring the portal round-the-clock and responding to any issues as they arise.

“Our teams remain vigilant and responsive to ensure students are able to access services without disruption,” the board said in the post on X.

The portal remained functional in spite of the massive cyberattacks and continued to process student applications.

The board further assured that several changes have been introduced based on feedback from students to refine the process and make it more convenient and seamless. These include extending session time limits to make the application process smoother and reduce the risk of sessions expiring before applications are submitted.

The board’s re-evaluation application process will remain open until June 6, 2026.

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The development comes amid continuing scrutiny of CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system after students and evaluators reported technical glitches and delays in post-result services, including the re-evaluation process.

CBSE had previously maintained that the portal would be launched to ensure a transparent and seamless mechanism for students seeking verification of marks and re-evaluation.