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Annamalai to launch new party in Tamil Nadu? Former BJP leader resigns as party's state president

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 02, 2026, 16:21 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2026, 16:21 IST
Annamalai to launch new party in Tamil Nadu? Former BJP leader resigns as party's state president

File photo of K Annamali for representation Photograph: (ANI)

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Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai has resigned to launch a “secular” and “Tamil-first” regional party. The decision follows strategic rifts over the BJP’s alliance with the AIADMK.

Former BJP president of Tamil Nadu, K Annamalai, submitted his resignation on Tuesday (June 2) to the party's national president Nitin Nabin in New Delhi.

The former IPS officer is reportedly planning to launch his own regional political party in the state, which will be "secular" and "Tamil-first", as per a TOI report. It was also reported that the party could be launched within six to eight months and try to position itself as an alternative to the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

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Those close to Annamalai said he envisions a political platform that combines Tamil identity with a national outlook, while remaining issue-based in its opposition to rival parties. This came after months of differences between Annamalai and the BJP over the party's political strategy in the state. Sources said Annamalai was unhappy with the BJP's decision to revive its alliance with the AIADMK and with aspects of candidate selection ahead of the recent assembly elections, TOI reported.

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Earlier, it was reported that the former state president favoured strengthening the BJP's grassroots network in Tamil Nadu independently instead of relying on alliances. He reportedly believed the party should focus on expanding its organisational presence before entering into major electoral partnerships.

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Meanwhile, the BJP reportedly wanted an alliance with the AIADMK, viewing it as the most effective strategy to challenge the ruling DMK in the state. These differing approaches reportedly widened the gap between Annamalai and the party's decision-makers.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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