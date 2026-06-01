/From NEET to CUET: How exam controversies helped Cockroach Janta Party find a national audience

As controversies around major examinations in India continue to dominate headlines, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), an online movement led by Abhijeet Dipke, is now at the centre of the row. Dipke has announced that he would return to India on June 6 to lead a protest in New Delhi seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged lapses in examinations, including NEET, CBSE, CUET and SSC-GD.

He claimed that over 8 lakh people have signed an online petition demanding Pradhan’s resignation. The petition, hosted by CJP, describes the education system as “compromised” and cites paper leaks, examination disruptions and student distress as reasons for seeking accountability.

How NEET and CUET became central to CJP’s campaign

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CJP’s recent campaigns have focused heavily on examination-related controversies. In a video message shared on social media, Dipke linked his protest call to issues surrounding NEET, CBSE, CUET and SSC-GD examinations. He claimed that more than 1 crore students had been affected by disruptions across these examinations.

Among the most significant flashpoints has been the controversy surrounding NEET-UG 2026. The National Testing Agency cancelled the examination after allegations of a nationwide paper leak, triggering widespread debate and criticism.

Why the movement is attracting attention