/Bengal signature row: Trinamool Congress expels 2 MLAs, Abhishek Banerjee served second notice by CID

Days after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police launched a probe into the fake signatures of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs endorsing Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition -a Cabinet Minister-rank post - in the assembly, the TMC expelled two of its MLAs Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha over alleged anti-party activities on Monday (June 1).

A communication signed by Trinamool vice president, Chandrima Bhattacharya, regarding the expulsion of the two MLAs read "After due consideration of the matter, the competent authority of the AITC has decided to expel you from the (primary) membership of the Party with immediate effect."

"It is atrocious. The sanctity of the assembly should be maintained," said Ritabrata Banerjee after being expelled from the party.

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While expelled leader Sandipan Saha held Banerjee responsible over the case and said, "Submitting the signatures of those who weren't there was a huge blunder. Abhishek Banerjee's name is coming up because he signed the list of MLAs as the General Secretary. That list itself had so many mistakes... Questions will definitely fall on Abhishek Banerjee because it was his responsibility and he failed to fulfil it."

Abhishek Banerjee served summon

Meanwhile, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has been served second notice by the CID. Banerjee has been summoned to appear at the CID office at West Bengal Police Headquarters, Bhawani Bhawan, on June 8 (Monday) at 12:00 PM.

The action came after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in a statement said that two Trinamool MLAs had complained over the forgery of their signatures.

"Trinamool's corruption did not just target the people of Bengal but also its own MLAs. Trinamool stole its own MLAs' signatures. The complaint was made by two Trinamool MLAs, Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha. We had no role in this," said Adhikari to reporters on Monday.