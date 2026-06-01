/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta overhauls health system, transfers 40 doctors and officers to strengthen CPA

The Delhi Chief Minister in her endeavour to make the capital a much better city to live has focused on improving the health services further. And in order to achieve this goal over 40 medical, paramedical, and administrative officers and employees working under the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) operating under the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the Health Department have been transferred.

The transfers have been made keeping in view the Delhi government's promise under CM Rekha Gupta of providing better medical facilities to the residents of the city.

The Chief Minister informed that 10 doctors, including HOO (Head of Office) Dr. Vinod Kumar Ranga, have been transferred in the CPA. Apart from this, 19 employees have been transferred to strengthen paramedical services. This includes pharmacists, junior medical lab technicians, lab attendants, drivers, etc.

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In order to increase efficiency in administrative works, 10 employees of Section Officer, Senior Assistant, and Junior Assistant levels have also been transferred. During the review of human resources, the status of officers and employees working in the CPA has also been assessed. Along with this, information on such employees has also been compiled who are on the pay scale of CPA but are working in other offices, so that more effective utilization of available resources can be ensured.

CPA is an important center of the Delhi Government's health system, from where the work of procurement and supply of medicines, medical equipment, and other essential health materials is operated.

In order to expedite departmental works, additional responsibilities of operating the Project Branch, Caretaking Branch, Store and Purchase Branch, Computer Cell, Mobile Health Scheme, PGMS, RTI, Child Rights, Health Mela, Hospital Coordination, and other important units has been given to the respective officers.