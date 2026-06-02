The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) that is in midst of controversy surrounding its newly implemented On-Screen Marking (OSM) system has on Tuesday (June 2) re-opened its re-evaluation portal for verification of marks of Class 12 board examination results. The CBSE faced multiple delays in opening the portal and even after the portal was opened, students flagged several errors on the site. The board made the announcement via a post on X after missing the deadline of opening the portal on May 29. In the post the CBSE urged students to carefully watch the instructional video available on the portal. The video provides a step-by-step guide on the process of applying for verification of marks and re-evaluation.

Also Read: CBSE admits security vulnerabilities in class 12 digital evaluation portal hacked twice

Problems faced by students after portal was LIVE

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On Tuesday, several students took to social media to report technical issues while trying to access the CBSE verification portal. Ambar Das from Siliguri, spoke to WION and said that despite entering the correct login details and CAPTCHA, the portal would not allow him to log in and instead displayed the message, "verification failed, Pls. check your details & try again." Shreya Anand from DAV Public School, Purnea, Bihar said flagged similar issues and criticised the system, alleging that there is "total tech blackout during login," and called the situation unacceptable for students, in conversation with WION. Meanwhile, Amodita Pal, as student from Delhi, took to X and shared screenshots of the delay in logging in and error message being displayed. The portal showed "Log in request expired." The complaints reflected widespread frustration among students as the disruption affects more than 4,04,319 students expected to apply for verification of marks, photocopies of answer sheets and re-evaluation requests. Sakshi Singh, a teacher from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh asked if CBSE will be able to do anything properly. She pointed out that students have been facing these technical issues since many years but the environment is now conducive to raise it. “This is not new. Students feared to raise all of this, now it is a ripple effect. The sites have been horrible since a while now. They don't have shame,” Singh told WION.

What is OSM system and controversies around it?

The OSM system was introduced to make answer-sheet evaluation faster, more transparent, and less prone to human error. However, shortly after results were declared, several students reported problems with their evaluated answer sheets and marks. The issue widened when ethical hacker Nisarga Adhikary claimed to have discovered vulnerabilities in the OSM ecosystem. He alleged that security flaws could allow unauthorised access to scanned answer sheets.

CBSE later acknowledged vulnerabilities. CBSE has maintained that it is addressing technical issues, strengthening cybersecurity measures, and reviewing complaints. The board has not accepted allegations of deliberate wrongdoing in the tender process or answer-sheet digitisation.

How can students apply for re-evaluation

Students seeking a review of their results will have to do the following: