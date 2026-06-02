/Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah welcomes first batch of Haj-2026 pilgrims at Srinagar airport

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday received the first batch of Hujjaaj returning from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after performing Haj-2026, at Srinagar International Airport. The first incoming Haj flight landed at the airport carrying 144 pilgrims, including 74 men and 70 women. The Chief Minister warmly welcomed the pilgrims and congratulated them on the successful completion of the sacred pilgrimage.

Interacting with the returning Hujjaaj, Omar Abdullah expressed hope that their prayers and spiritual experiences would contribute to peace, prosperity and the well-being of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the nation. He also enquired about the arrangements made for the pilgrims during their stay in Saudi Arabia and their return journey, wishing them good health, happiness and a blessed life ahead.

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The Chief Minister appreciated the coordinated efforts of various departments and agencies involved in ensuring the smooth arrival and reception of the pilgrims. He directed the concerned authorities to provide all necessary assistance and amenities to the returning Hujjaaj, including efficient baggage handling, transportation and other support services.

Notably, Omar Abdullah had earlier raised the issue of the delayed transportation of pilgrims’ baggage with the Government of India and the relevant authorities. In a communication to the Union Civil Aviation Minister, he stressed the importance of timely delivery and seamless handling of baggage for Haj pilgrims.

According to official figures, a total of 4,641 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir performed Hajj this year. Of these, 3,952 pilgrims are scheduled to return through the Srinagar Embarkation Point. The return flight operations are set to continue from June 2 to June 16, 2026.