/Fresh setback for Kashmir tourism as Srinagar airport faces planned runway closures

The Kashmir tourism industry, already struggling to recover from the fallout of the Pahalgam terror attack, is staring at another major challenge as extensive runway maintenance at Srinagar Airport is likely to disrupt air connectivity during the peak tourism season.

According to a passenger advisory issued by Srinagar Airport, authorities have proposed a phased runway maintenance schedule in coordination with the Indian Air Force, which could significantly impact flight operations between July and October this year.

Under the proposed plan, the airport runway will remain unavailable every Monday and Tuesday from July 1 to September 30, 2026, to facilitate maintenance work. If approved, the schedule is expected to lead to alterations in commercial flight operations on those days, affecting thousands of passengers, including tourists visiting the Valley during the summer and autumn seasons.

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The disruption is expected to intensify further with a proposed complete closure of runway operations from October 1 to October 16, 2026. During this period, no aircraft movements would be possible, effectively suspending all air traffic to and from Kashmir if the proposal receives final regulatory clearance.

''As part of the planned runway maintenance works by the Indian Air Force, it is proposed that the runway at Srinagar Airport may remain unavailable on every Monday and Tuesday from 01 July 2026 to 30 September 2026. Further, a total closure of runway operations is proposed from 01 October 2026 to 16 October 2026. Passengers are kindly advised that the above plan is presently under the planning phase. As soon as the schedule is formally approved, detailed updates will be shared through official channels. Passengers are requested to stay connected with Srinagar Airport and their respective airlines for authentic and timely information, and avoid relying on unverified sources.'' said Srinagar Airport Authority.

The announcement comes at a sensitive time for Kashmir's tourism sector, which has been attempting to regain momentum after a decline in visitor arrivals following the Pahalgam attack. Tourism stakeholders fear that prolonged disruptions in air connectivity could result in cancellations, reduced bookings, and financial losses for hotels, tour operators, transport providers, and other businesses dependent on the sector.

"Obviously, this is very unfortunate. At a time when Kashmir's tourism sector is working hard to recover and regain momentum, such a decision will have serious consequences. While the proposed restrictions in July may not have a major impact because tourist arrivals generally slow down during the Amarnath Yatra period, the planned closure in October is a huge concern.

October is one of the busiest tourism months not only for Kashmir but across India. It coincides with major festivals such as Durga Puja, Dussehra and Diwali, when travel demand is at its peak. Shutting down airport operations during this period could severely affect tourist arrivals and lead to significant economic losses. After the Pahalgam attack, the tourism industry was completely grounded. It took tremendous efforts from the government, tourism stakeholders, hoteliers, travel operators and local communities to restore confidence and bring tourists back to the Valley. Just when tourism was beginning to revive, this proposed closure threatens to undo much of that progress, '' said Tariq Ghani, President, Chamber of Commerce.

''The tourism economy in Kashmir benefits everyone from hoteliers and houseboat owners to taxi drivers, shikara operators, shopkeepers and small vendors. The revenue generated by tourism circulates through the entire economy and supports thousands of livelihoods. We are not opposed to the upgradation and maintenance of the airport. Such work is necessary and important. However, the timing is not practical. The authorities should reconsider the October closure and, if possible, reschedule the work to November or December, when the impact on tourism would be far less. The government should review this proposal urgently, as proceeding with the closure during peak season could prove disastrous for the tourism sector and the wider economy of Kashmir," he further added.

Airport officials, however, clarified that the maintenance schedule remains in the planning stage and has not yet been finalised. Detailed operational guidelines and information regarding commercial flight schedules will be released after obtaining the necessary approvals from the concerned authorities. Authorities emphasised that the maintenance project is essential for ensuring the long-term safety, reliability, and operational efficiency of the airport's runway infrastructure, a critical lifeline for the Kashmir Valley's connectivity with the rest of the country. Industry representatives have urged authorities to minimise disruptions and explore alternative arrangements wherever possible to safeguard the tourism sector, which contributes significantly to the region's economy and employment.

"Unfortunately, I must say that this decision is likely to have a significant impact on Kashmir's tourism industry. Our only hope is that the government reconsiders the proposal and explores alternative options before implementing it. With the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and the peak tourism season ahead, any disruption in air connectivity will directly affect the livelihoods of thousands of people who depend on tourism, said Manzoor Pakhtoon, President of the Houseboat Association, Kashmir.

''We worked extremely hard to revive the sector after the Pahalgam terror attack, and the results are visible today as tourist arrivals have started picking up again. However, news of the proposed airport closure has already created uncertainty among travellers. Many tourists are contacting us to ask whether it will still be possible to visit Kashmir during that period.

We strongly suggest that alternative arrangements be considered. If the maintenance work is essential, authorities could explore carrying it out during night hours or other non-peak operational periods to minimise disruption. The tourism industry, along with the government and other stakeholders, has invested considerable effort and resources in promoting Kashmir as a destination and restoring visitor confidence. A prolonged closure during the peak season risks undermining those efforts and could negatively affect the entire tourism ecosystem." He further added.