Mamata Banerjee, former West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, led a massive dharna on Tuesday (June 2) in central Kolkata. This was in protest against alleged post-poll attacks on party workers and leaders, and accusing the BJP-led state administration of suppressing democratic voices. Banerjee arrived at the protest site at Esplanade’s Y-channel after the Kolkata Police allegedly denied the party permission to hold the demonstration at the adjacent Rani Rashmoni Road, according to TMC leaders.

Addressing supporters, Banerjee launched some of her strongest attacks yet on the BJP, which is currently in power in the state, and declared that she would continue resisting what she described as attacks on her party and the displacement of hawkers.

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“Ladenge ya marenge (I will fight or die),” Banerjee chanted at the dharna venue as party workers and supporters responded with loud slogans. The TMC chief also criticised authorities for allegedly restricting the protest arrangements.

“We were not given permission to set up a stage or use microphones,” she said, addressing the gathering through a megaphone. Banerjee further announced that opposition parties from across the country would soon meet in New Delhi to discuss a coordinated response to the political situation.

“At the protest, she said that anti-BJP parties will meet in Delhi soon to decide on our country-wide course of action,” party leaders said. The demonstration was organised over multiple issues, including the alleged attack on TMC national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee, claims of post-poll violence, and concerns over the eviction of hawkers.