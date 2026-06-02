A son's objection to his mother’s love affair led to his tragic death. The incident took place in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, where the victim, 15-year-old Veerendra, lived with his mother. The two resided in Adoni town, where the teenager had begun objecting to his mother’s relationship with a man identified as Dargappa. According to the police, the son repeatedly questioned his mother’s conduct and even exposed the relationship to their relatives and villagers. This, police said, led to frequent quarrels at home.

What began as a missing person investigation, one that the mother initially assisted police with, soon turned into a murder mystery. Viewing her son as an obstacle to her relationship, the mother conspired with her lover to eliminate him. Fearing that her affair would become public, she allegedly murdered Veerendra and buried his mortal remains in a graveyard on the outskirts of the village.

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The crime remained concealed for weeks because the mother, in her bid to mislead the case, approached the High Court with concerns regarding the delay in the efforts to find her son. The court ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT). As the probe caught pace and the mother was questioned, the investigator found several contradictions in her statement, and even Dargappa misled the case. The statements by eyewitness and the call records raised suspicion about the two.