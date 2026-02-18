/'Unable to precisely state return to India': fugitive Vijay Mallya tells Bombay HC

On Wednesday (Feb 18), Vijay Mallya informed the Bombay High Court that he is “unable to precisely state” his date of return to India from the United Kingdom. Fugitive businessman’s counsel Senior Advocate Amit Desai read the statement from Mallya’s response to the court’s query. To which the bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad, hearing his case, said if Mallya wants the court to consider his petition, he should return to the country.

The exchange took place while the court was hearing Mallay's petition challenging the validity of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act of 2018.

As quoted in law news firm Bar and Bench, Senior Advocate Desai read out, “He is not permitted to leave or attempt to leave England and Wales or apply for or be in possession of any international travel document. In any event, the petitioner is unable to precisely state when he will return to India."

“If I (Mallya) were to appear (in India), then all these proceedings are irrelevant. Because the section of the statute says that if you appear in the country, then all these orders will be set aside. That is the statute itself. Therefore, I am rendered remedy-less either by an appeal or in a writ if I am challenging the vires”, Desai added.