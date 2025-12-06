/How Kingfisher Airlines collapsed? All about Vijay Mallya's dream project that couldn't survive the skies

From its inception in May 2005, Kingfisher Airlines promised to redefine air travel in India. Backed by Vijay Mallya’s flamboyant vision, the airline positioned itself as a premium full-service carrier, which offered world-class in-flight meals, first-class cabins, and a focus on customer experience rarely seen in Indian skies. Mallya did not shy away from leveraging on the already iconic Kingfisher brand, to create an aspirational image for the airline. Within a few years, Kingfisher expanded rapidly, launching domestic and international routes. It started its international operations on September 3, 2008 by connecting Bengaluru with London. It also acquired Air Deccan in 2007 to broaden its network, and adding modern aircraft to its fleet. The airline quickly became synonymous with luxury, high standards, and ambition, attracting attention both in India and abroad as a symbol of India’s growing aviation aspirations.