/'We are committed to bringing back absconders': MEA on Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya's 'biggest fugitives' viral video

The government on Friday (Dec 26) reacted to a viral video of Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi and fugitive businessman and former owner of crippled Kingfisher Airlines Vijay Mallya from a party in London. In the clip, Modi and Mallya can be seen together taking a swipe at Indian authorities by describing themselves as “two biggest fugitives” of India. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated New Delhi's commitment to bringing back law evaders who left the country to escape Judicial action for their economic offences.



Responding to a query concerning the viral video and individuals featured, the ministry attributed the delay in extradition of the duo to complex legal processes involving multiple jurisdictions "We remain fully committed that people who are fugitives and wanted by law in India return to the country. We are in talks with several governments, and processes are ongoing. There are several layers of legalities involved, but we remain committed to bringing them back to the country so they can face trial before the courts here," Jaiswal said.

These comments from MEA come following a video posted by Lalit Modi at the birthday bash of Vijay Mallya in London, who turned 70 on December 18. The party was hosted at Modi's residence in Belgravia Square, London. In the now-deleted video, Lalit Modi is seen with Vijay Mallya and Mallya’s partner, Pinki Lalwani, appearing to take a dig at India as he says, “Let’s break the internet in India again. Happy birthday, my friend Vijay Mallya.”

Vijay Mallya is declared a fugitive economic offender by Indian agencies in connection with alleged bank loan defaults and money-laundering cases linked to the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. Investigators allege diversion of loans exceeding Rs 9,000 crore. He left India in 2016 and remains subject to ongoing extradition proceedings in the UK.

Lalit Modi is wanted for alleged financial and governance irregularities during his tenure as IPL commissioner. Enforcement agencies have accused him of bid manipulation, foreign exchange violations, and money laundering. He has lived abroad since 2010 and faces multiple investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and FEMA.