/Two killed in stabbing and ramming attack in northern Israel; defence minister orders IDF action against attacker’s West Bank village

Two individuals have been killed and one wounded in a combined ramming and stabbing attack in northern Israel on Friday (Dec 26). The attackers crashed into one of the victims, a 68-year-old pedestrian, killing him. After that, he pulled over near a bus stand and stabbed a 19-year-old woman, fatally injuring her. He collided his vehicle with another driver, causing light injuries to the young driver.

The assailant was shot at and injured by a civilian passerby while fleeing towards Afula and was neutralised by police on the way, the Times of Israel reported.

Israeli authorities are investigating the incident as a possible terror attack. The police, after preliminary investigation, confirmed that the series of incidents, in which two people were killed, amounted to a “rolling terror attack” that began in Beit She’an near the northern edge of the West Bank and ended at Maonot Junction near Afula, where the suspected assailant was shot dead.

Following the deadly attack, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said he has directed the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) to carry out swift action against the northern West Bank village of Qabatiya, from which the assailant belongs, according to The Times of Israel.

Karz's office said in a statement that defence forces were instructed to “locate and thwart every terrorist and strike terror infrastructure in the village,” warning that anyone who assists or provides backing to terrorism “will pay the full price.”

The defence minister expressed condolences to the families of those slain in the attack, describing the loss of lives "unimaginable" and hailed the security forces for swiftly, decisively and professionally neutralising the attacker.