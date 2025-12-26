/'Matter of grave concern': India condemns killing of Hindu youth in Bangladesh

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday (December 26) expressed serious concern over the continuing unrest in Bangladesh, particularly incidents targeting minority communities. Addressing the media, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said persistent hostility toward minorities in the neighbouring country was deeply troubling. He strongly condemned the mob killing of 27-year-old Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh and stressed that those involved must be held accountable.

“We strongly denounce the brutal killing of a Hindu युवक and expect swift justice for the victim,” Jaiswal was quoted as saying. He added that Indian authorities are closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh. Reiterating India’s long-standing position, Jaiswal said New Delhi supports peace, stability, and stronger people-to-people ties with Bangladesh. He also emphasized India’s support for free, fair, inclusive, and participatory elections in the country.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Separately, the MEA addressed concerns regarding delays in US visa processing faced by Indian nationals. Jaiswal said India is in continuous dialogue with US authorities, despite visa issuance being a sovereign matter of the issuing nation. The MEA has received multiple complaints from Indians struggling with appointment scheduling and rescheduling, which has led to extended stays abroad and disruptions to family life, education, and employment.

Jaiswal noted that the US government has expanded its visa review procedures from December 15, covering H-1B specialty occupation visas and H-4 dependent visas worldwide. He assured that India remains engaged with US officials both in New Delhi and Washington DC to reduce the difficulties faced by applicants.