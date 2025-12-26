/Japan approves record-high military spending amid escalating China-Japan tensions

Japan's cabinet has approved a record-breaking defense budget for the next fiscal year, surpassing ¥9 trillion ($58 billion), representing a 9.4% increase from the previous year's budget. This hike is part of Japan's ongoing five-year strategy to double its annual military spending to 2% of GDP. The budget focuses on enhancing Japan’s defensive capabilities, including the development of advanced strike-back options and the strengthening of coastal defenses through surface-to-ship missiles and unmanned systems.

A key component of the plan is the deployment of unmanned drones, both air and sea, under a program called "Shield," expected to roll out by March 2028. Japan has earmarked ¥100 billion for these new assets, aimed at bolstering its surveillance and defensive operations along its coastlines. This surge in military funding coincides with a period of growing tension between Japan and China.

Beijing has consistently opposed Japan’s defensive build-up, especially after remarks by Japan’s Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, suggesting Japan might intervene militarily if China were to attack Taiwan. This statement caused a strong backlash from China, leading to a series of diplomatic and economic retaliations. Despite this, Takaichi has stood by her comments, insisting that Japan's defense policies remain unchanged.

China's criticism has extended beyond conventional military matters to Japan’s space ambitions. Chinese officials recently accused Japan of accelerating the militarization of space, with some of Japan's rocket launches in collaboration with the United States. Japan has launched several rockets this year, including those carrying satellites for GPS and intelligence gathering.

In response to Japan’s increasing military assertiveness, China’s defense ministry warned of rising concerns over Japan’s space activities, likening them to a dangerous escalation reminiscent of the prelude to Pearl Harbor. Beijing’s concerns are compounded by Japan's long-standing post-war pacifist constitution, which limits the country's military actions, though a 2015 amendment allows for collective self-defense.

The rising tensions between Japan and China are further fueled by the ongoing military modernisation in both nations. Japan sees China as its most significant strategic challenge, particularly given Beijing’s growing focus on Taiwan, which China considers a renegade province. Meanwhile, the United States remains a key ally to Taiwan, providing military support in defiance of China’s threats to annex the island.

The confrontation has also escalated with recent incidents, such as Chinese military aircraft locking their radar onto Japanese planes during training exercises near southwestern Japan, which led to official protests from Tokyo.